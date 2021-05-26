Fryklund leads Royals past Chargers

Allie Fryklund registered 15 strikeouts and the San Marcos offense racked up 16 hits, as the Royals clinched a tie for the Channel League Championship with their 5-0 win over Dos Pueblos Tuesday.

Offensively for San Marcos (16-4, 13-1 in Channel League), Izabella Velasquez went 4-4 with a double and drove in a run. Gigi Gritt went 3-4 with an RBI, while Fryklund helped her own cause, going 2-4 at the plate, driving in two runs and scoring once. Caitlyn Early went 2-4 with an RBI and scored a run, and Kamilah Morales went 2-4 and scored twice.

Gritt got the Royals on the board in the first with a RBI single. Fryklund’s second-inning single scored Morales, and Velasquez made it 3-0 with a ground-rule double.

Fryklund added an RBI single in the fourth, and Mackenzie Mendoza rounded out the scoring with an RBI single in the fifth.

San Marcos will host DP on Thursday.

SANTA YNEZ 8, CABRILLO 4

The Pirates used a seven-run fourth inning Tuesday to overcome an early deficit en route to victory.

Santa Ynez fell behind 4-1 in the third. Kylee Johnson, Sydney Gills, Lauren Swing, Boogie Grossini and Molli Kadlec contributed offensively in the win. Riley Vannasap allowed four runs on three hits to earn the win.

PREP BOYS BASEBALL

CARPINTERIA 3, MALIBU 0

Miles Souza tossed a complete game, three-hit shutout Tuesday, as the Warriors handed the Sharks their first Citrus Coast League loss of the season at John Calderwood Field.

Souza, who needed just 84 pitches to toss the complete game, struck out eight to secure his seventh win of the season.

Carpinteria (11-4, 10-3 in CCL) scored in the first on an RBI double by Souza. Issac Castilo’s RBI groundout doubled the Warriors’ lead, and Oscar Velazquez added a two-out single in the third.

The two teams will be back in action Thursday at Malibu.

BOYS GOLF

CHANNEL LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

San Marcos High sophomore Leo Metzger was named Channel League Champion and League MVP after wrapping up the top spot at the Blacklake Golf Course of the Channel League Boys Individual Golf Championships.

Metzger, who shot a two-under par 70 in the round one, shot a 76 on Tuesday. Dos Pueblos juniors Michael Gentry and Ruben Mendoza tied for second with a 151. Gentry won the card off with a 36 on the back nine. Santa Barbara sophomore Hudson Hatton (152 total, 77 in round one and 75 in round two) finished fourth.

Gentry, Mendoza and Hatton were all named to First Team All-Channel League, and were joined by San Marcos freshman Jeffrey Forster and Santa Ynez senior Callawy Winans.

Winans and Hatton, who each shot a 75 Tuesday, took home co-medalist honors.

Metzger, Gentry, Mendoza, Hatton and Forster qualified for CIF Individuals.

