FUENTES, Elizabeth Leigh

Born on Christmas Day in 1924, Betty Leigh was the beloved daughter of Mary Margaret Duvall Sumner of New Orleans, LA and James Lester Moran of White Plains, NY. She graduated from Barnard College on D-Day June 6, 1944, attended Columbia Law School, and finished her Juris Doctorate at the University of Arizona.

While she was practicing law as a title company attorney in Tucson, Betty Leigh met the love of her life, C.R. Fuentes, at early morning Mass. They married in November 1960 and had 43 happy years together. Daughters Maureen and Noël became their vocation.

Faith was life and air for her, exemplified by her 25 years of dedicated teaching of Catholic religious education, ministering to the homebound, and joyfully attending daily Mass. Devoted to the Blessed Mother, her rosary was never far from her hands.

Betty Leigh was known for her loving manner, contagious smile, and witty jokes. Always looking out for others, she would take food, make phone calls, and invite for holidays anyone who needed to be reminded of how much they are loved by God. She was a grace and a gift to so many people and will be deeply missed by her loving and grateful family and many friends. She leaves daughters Maureen Espinoza (Fernando) and Noël Fuentes, and granddaughters Megan Leigh, Lisa Ann, and Michelle Elizabeth, each of whom bears their grandmother’s name.

Contributions in her memory can be made to The “Elizabeth Fuentes Religious Education for Children Scholarship” at San Roque Church, 325 Argonne Circle, Santa Barbara, CA 93105.