2/19/1956 – 6/27/2022

Ron Teruo Fukumura was a Santa Barbara native. Ron passed away suddenly on June 27, 2022. Survived by his father, Roke Fukumura; sister, Sharon Satow; and other relatives. Memorial service will be held on July 16 at 11 AM at Bethany Congregational Church, 556 N. Hope Ave, Santa Barbara, CA. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Heart Assn.