Full house at Carpinteria Museum Marketplace

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

CARPINTERIA — The Carpinteria Museum Marketplace has sold all of its vendor spaces, providing shoppers with a wide array of options, including antiques, collectibles, hand-crafted art and decor, plants and vintage goods.

The monthly marketplace, held on the last Saturday of each month, takes place at the Carpinteria Valley Museum of history, 956 Maple Ave., Carpinteria. July’s marketplace is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

“These flea markets are cherished community events, which have grown through three decades to become one of the premier local venues for both vintage goods and artisan makers’ market,” said Museum Director David Griggs in a release.

The museum’s exhibit galleries and historical displays will be open for extended hours during the event, and will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no charge for admission to the museum or marketplace.

For more information, visit carpinteriahistoricalmuseum.org or call 805-684-3112. Tax-deductible donations of household goods for the museum’s booth can be dropped off at the museum’s back patio anytime except Sundays.

— Matt Smolensky