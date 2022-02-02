FULLER, Mary “Mimi” Williams

March 17, 1936 – January 14, 2022

Mary “Mimi” Williams Fuller, 85, was born in Los Angeles on March 17, 1936 to Harry and Winifred (Morris) Williams. Siblings were older brother, Harry J. Williams (Josie) of Ojai and younger sister, Barbara Williams Fuller (Jim) of Montecito. Mary graduated from Sacred Heart High School (1953) and Immaculate Heart College (1957) with degrees in Chemistry and Mathematics. She earned her teaching credential from UCSB.

In 1957, at a Catholic Singles event in Palm Springs, Mary Williams was asked to dance by a handsome young man named Ron Fuller of Pasadena (formerly of Chicago). Having danced at their wedding in 1961, and around the world over the next five decades, Ron and Mary once again took to the dance floor to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in 2011. Both considered Santa Barbara their paradise on earth, where they laid down roots in 1962, and built a thriving, happy family. This loving union of inseparable best friends produced a daughter and four sons: Maria Fuller Keith, Andrew Fuller (Stephanie), Tom Fuller, Vincent Fuller, and Arick Fuller (Kelly), nine grandchildren: Jordan Fuller Harryman (Will), Haley Fuller, Evan Fuller, Nathan Fuller, Jeremy “JJ” Fuller, Adam Fuller, Sam Fuller, Michelle Keith, and Matthew Keith. Before her passing, Mimi was able to hold her new baby great-grandson, Sawyer Fuller Harryman, to whom she imparted some final words of wisdom. Mary also cherished her seven nephews: Chris Fuller, Gary Fuller, and John Fuller of Santa Barbara; and Anthony Williams, Mark Williams, Joe Williams and Robin Williams of Ojai. And daughter-in-law, Alison Fuller.

Mary worked as a chemist for the US Customs Department, taught high school mathematics, and worked alongside husband Ron, a residential builder-developer. Over the decades, beginning in 1950s Isla Vista, and expanding within Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, they provided homes for over three hundred local families.

A lifelong writer, Mary’s historical fiction novel, Axis Sally, was published in 2004, in addition to many short stories and screenplays. Mary also enjoyed singing, playing the piano, traveling, volunteer work, and spending time with family and dear friends. For many years, Mary and Ron were active members of various Traditional Jazz dance clubs and danced throughout the world.

On January 14, 2022, after a series of health challenges, Mary moved on to her next assignment and rejoined her beloved husband and best friend, Ron, in Heaven, where they will dance together through eternity. The entire Fuller family will forever cherish the memory of Mimi. As a loving, creative, and resourceful mother. An attentive and fun grandmother. A kind and encouraging aunt. And a caring and supportive friend.

We wish to express our deep gratitude to oncologist Daniel Greenwald, MD, sister Barbara Williams Fuller, and beloved, constant and lifelong friends Mr. & Mrs. Berwin Nelson and Mr. & Mrs. Stephen Compogiannis.

On Thursday, February 3, 2022 (10 AM), the life of Mary “Mimi” Williams Fuller will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Avenue, Santa Barbara, California. Reception will follow.