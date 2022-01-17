Fullerton defeats UCSB in men’s basketball

FULLERTON — The UCSB men’s basketball team fell 79-73 at Cal State Fullerton on Saturday evening.

Freshman guard Cole Anderson led the Gauchos with a career-high 21 points going 5-for-6 from the field and 4-for-5 from deep.

Ajare Sanni saw 12 points and added five assists and three steals.

Miles Norris both joined them in double figure scoring with 11 points.

UCSB led for much of the first half extending its lead to as much as 12 points at 39-27, but the host Titans were set to even the score before heading into the locker room

CSUF ended the period on a 12-0 run to ice the game at the half.

UCSB was outshot, outrebounded, and outscored in the second half.

