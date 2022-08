KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Ride operators supervise a circling ride during El Mercado Del Norte at Mackenzie Park during last week’s Fiesta.

A kid enjoys a slide at El Mercado Del Norte.

Joel Navarro sells cascarones at El Mercado Del Norte.

Young attendees at El Mercado Del Norte attempt to win prizes.

The Fiesta spirit soared — literally — last week at El Mercado Del Norte at Mackenzie Park in Santa Barbara.

Those attending the Old Spanish Days site were thrilled as they circled high in the air or went down a slide. Or sometimes they preferred more down-to-the-earth pursuits such as midway games or purchasing cascarones.

— Dave Mason