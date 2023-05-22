Home Local Fun at the Strawberry Festival
Local

Fun at the Strawberry Festival

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
Workers from Peirpont Bay Strawberry Ranch sell boxes of strawberries during the event.
Visitors enjoy a ride at the California Strawberry Festival at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
A pair of festivalgoers have a seat by a sign announcing the event.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More