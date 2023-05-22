Fun at the Strawberry Festival

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Workers from Peirpont Bay Strawberry Ranch sell boxes of strawberries during the event. Visitors enjoy a ride at the California Strawberry Festival at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Saturday. A pair of festivalgoers have a seat by a sign announcing the event. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post UCSB’s Mortensen Ties Record, Gauchos Win Blue-Green Rivalry Series next post NEWS-PRESS SPECIAL REPORT: Santa Barbara’s deficit expected to more than double in 2025 Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.