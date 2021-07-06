Fun day at Gaviota State Park

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

People fish during a comfortable Monday morning at Gaviota State Park.

A young girl rides her bicycle through the campground. You can camp at Gaviota State Park, but reservations are required at www.reservecalifornia.com.

Everyone from squirrels munching to people fishing graced Gaviota State Park on Monday.

News-Press Photo Editor Rafael Maldonado took in the sights and described the weather as sunny and comfortable with a slight breeze at the park, which is a little over 30 miles west of Santa Barbara. Mild weather is predicted the rest of the week in Santa Barbara, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s today through the weekend.

Gaviota State Park includes day use of its beach and Las Cruces and Hot Springs trails. Boat launching is available from the beach. You can camp at the park, but reservations are required at www.reservecalifornia.com.



At left, Lunch! A squirrel finds Gaviota State Park a good place for a bite to eat. At right, Gaviota State Park is 33 miles west of Santa Barbara.

Fully vaccinated people aren’t required to wear masks.

For more information, go to www.parks.ca.gov or call the state parks at 805-968-1033.

— Dave Mason