Fun in the Sun program begins at schools throughout county

More than 400 second- through fifth-graders are learning a lot and having fun in the process throughout Santa Barbara County.

They’re enjoying Fun in the Sun.

That’s the name of the United Way of Santa Barbara County’s summer learning program, which benefits financially and academically at-risk students and their families.

Fun in the Sun is a free six-week summer learning program that provides academic and reading practice, hands-on STEAM activities, field trips and other enrichment activities.

The program recently began at schools throughout the county, but is continuing to accept applicants at www.unitedwaysb.org/FITS.

Activities are continuing through July 28 at three schools in Santa Barbara — Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St.; McKinley Elementary School, 350 Loma Alta Drive, and Hollister Elementary School, 4950 Anita Lane.

The program is also taking place through July 21 at Mary Van Buren Elementary School, 1050 Peralta St., Guadalupe; through July 28 at Santa Ynez Elementary School, 3525 Pine St., Santa Ynez; and through July 28 at Aliso Elementary School, 4545 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria.

This year’s program is reaching a record-breaking number of students.

That’s thanks to United Way’s partnership with educational agencies such as Guadalupe Union School District, according to a news release.

The district’s support of the Fun in the Sun academic enrichment program has doubled enrollment at the Mary Van Buren Elementary School. The Guadalupe school is hosting more than 100 students this summer.

All students receive literacy support, STEAM and enrichment activities and field trips, as well as access to basic needs. And there are wraparound resources for families and caregivers.

In addition to academic and enrichment activities, this year’s Fun in the Sun students are participating in new STEAM activities such as the GLOBE Goes to Camp program, which was developed by NASA to help students explore nature while fostering environmental stewardship and scientific literacy.

This year’s students will also enjoy swimming lessons and movement and dance classes, as well as the return of pier fishing field trips and visits to universities and colleges such as Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and UCLA.

Fun in the Sun was originally developed to address summer learning loss, but over the last 26 years, it has expanded into a comprehensive space to support students and their families, according to a news release. The program is supported by 80 service delivery partners, over 38 funding partners and more than 600 volunteers each year.

“We are grateful for each of the educators, partners, and staff members who make this program a reality each year,” said United Way Santa Barbara County Vice President Melinda Cabrera. “This program continues to be an essential resource for the families we serve. Our team and the program’s dedicated network of partners have worked hard to ensure that every student on campus feels supported and can access the tools they need to start the next school year strong.”

