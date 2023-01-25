‘Fun in the Sun’ Walk & Roll set for March 25

COURTESY PHOTO

The Fun in the Sun” Walk & Roll for Inclusion Awareness Event raises funds for Momentum WORK Inc.’s efforts to help people with disabilities in Santa Barbara County. Above is last year’s walk and roll event on State Street.

Momentum WORK Inc. will host its “Fun in the Sun” Walk & Roll for Inclusion Awareness Event on March 25 at Chase Palm Park Great Meadows in Santa Barbara.

The fundraiser is set for 9:30 a.m. to noon

The walk-and-roll route will include an accessible 1.5-mile loop along Santa Barbara’s waterfront area on East Cabrillo Boulevard with food and other resource booths set up at the park. Music will be provided by Chris Benedict, DJ of Ability.

Participants can register now and save $10 off event-day registration fees. Early registrants will receive one Walk & Roll T-shirt and goody bag at time of check in. To register, go to momentum-work-inc-fun-in-the-sun.square.site.

“Our goal is to help individuals live the lives they want,” said Judy Linares, executive director of Momentum WORK Inc. “The walk and roll event will be a great time for community connection, to reflect on the rights of all individuals, and promote why diversity and inclusion matter.”

Proceeds will help Momentum WORK Inc.’s effort to provide people with disabilities inclusive opportunities throughout Santa Barbara County, such as health and wellness activities, accessible transportation, and employment.

“Fun in the Sun” Walk & Roll for Inclusion Awareness Event sponsors include the News-Press, Farmer John California Kindness Project, Elks Lodge of Santa Barbara, Hinricher & Cousino, LLP., CenCal Health, Montecito Bank & Trust, Container Technology, Inc., Momentum Refresh, David C. Fainer Attorney at Law, Eternal Water, Smart & Final Charitable Foundation and Ghitterman Ghitterman & Feld.

For vendor, food-truck or sponsor inquiries, contact rvanseenus@momentum4work.org.

