Fund to help Santa Maria businesses

SANTA MARIA — Small businesses have an opportunity for more cash through the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund and the city of Santa Maria.

The two are partnered to grant funds to small businesses that have been weakened by the COVID-19 crisis.

Applications are available through Wednesday for Santa Maria business owners. Criteria is listed on the Santa Barbara Foundation website. The funds may be used for expenses related to current health guidelines, and rent and utility expenses may be considered.

The city of Santa Maria is dedicating $125,000 for the partnership. Businesses can receive up to $7,500 per grant.

The Santa Barbara Foundation formed SBBT in March with a $500,000 donation from Deckers Brands. Representatives from Deckers, Santa Barbara Foundation and local experts advise the funding.

“The long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic are yet to be known,” said Jessica Sanchez, director of donor services at the Santa Barbara Foundation. “We are collaborating with SBBT and Santa Barbara County cities to ensure small businesses thrive for the long term, so that they in turn, can help sustain the vitality of our community.”

