FUNDINGSLAND, Susan

4/30/46–4/4/2022

Beloved wife & life partner (married 50 years) of Oz Fundingsland, passed away peacefully at home, comforted by family, after a long and courageous battle with IPF & COPD. She is survived by twin sister Sandi Barth & husband Joe, sister Carol Strazer & husband Bob, son John and family–wife Morgan, granddaughter Ashley & grandsons Mason & Sage. She is also survived by stepdaughter Michelle Weeks & husband Joel and grandchildren Ryan and Shelby, brother-in-law Drew Fundingsland and wife Yvonne, sister-in-law Lisa Buffmire and husband Andrew.

Susan was a special lady and wonderful loving wife, mom and grandmother. Her many additional talents included creative art in multiple mediums, interior decorating and donating time and skills to charity. Susan was a great athlete in track, softball golf and bowling but her personal joy came from horseback riding. She enjoyed many games, especially playing bridge with friends.

Susan was born in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin to Harold & Alice Johnson. After many years as a high school cheerleader, sports participant and honors student she graduated from Sycamore High School in Sycamore, Illinois and then attended Augustana College.

While there is now a great emptiness on earth there is rejoicing her presence in heaven being with her Lord & Savior.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, September 24th @ 1pm at South Coast Church, 5814 Cathedral Oaks Rd., Goleta.