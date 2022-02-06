FUNdraiser for San Marcos Band set for Feb. 26

San Marcos High School Band Boosters will host a FUNdraiser and celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 26 at Draughtsmen Aleworks, 53 Santa Felicia Drive, Goleta.

The free and family-friendly event will be outdoors, where there’s plenty of room to dance and features live music from the Joystix band and special performances by SMHS’s award-winning Drumline and Jazz Combo.

As a special treat, Drumline will perform with Joystix on several songs in their set, something neither musical group has done before.

“We are really excited to collaborate with John Roshell and Carrie Hutchinson from Joystix on a few tunes,” said Michael Kiyoi, SMHS graduate and director of instrumental music. “This is something unusual and different for us. But it is great to be working with Joystix and writing special charts (music) for our students on some fun, lively music!

“And John and I go back a few years, since his son was in the Marching Band and played drums for SMHS, so it’s a Royals reunion of sorts!” Mr. Kiyoi said.

In addition to the music and dancing, the event will include food for sale from Rudy’s, along with a bake sale. Raffle tickets will be sold with chances to win gift certificates for restaurants and services, drum lessons, gift baskets and more.

All proceeds from this event will support the San Marcos High School Band and help to defray the competition travel costs. The band is still accepting raffle item donations as well as paid sponsors to support the program.

