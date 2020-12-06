Fundraiser to benefit Freedom Warming Centers

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Graham Farrar, president of Glass House Group and owner of The Farmacy of Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — Local cannabis dispensary The Farmacy of Santa Barbara is taking part in a fundraiser through the end of the year, with proceeds going to the Freedom Warming Centers of Santa Barbara County.

The fundraiser, titled “Grass Roots,” is a collaboration between the CARP Growers Association and The Farmacy. Through the end of 2020, 5% of purchases made from The Farmacy of locally grown Autumn Brands, Pacific Stone Brand, Josh D and Glass House Farms will be donated to FWC.

“The guests we serve are in need, so these funds will put us in a better position to serve them,” Erin Wilson, director of administration for the Unitarian

Society of Santa Barbara, which operates Freedom Warming Centers, said in a statement. “Money raised through The Farmacy will purchase blankets, personal hygiene products and

critical supplies that are so badly needed.”

CARP Growers, a nonprofit cannabis farmers group in Carpinteria Valley, has 13 member farms committed to strict best management practices and building partnerships with community-serving nonprofits.

“Our customers like to support local brands and local causes. Cannabis culture is

rooted in compassion, so Grass Roots has been a huge hit,” said Graham Farrar, president of Glass House Group, which owns The Farmacy of Santa Barbara and Glass House Farms in Carpinteria.

The Farmacy and CARP Growers members collaborated last year during the holidays to

raise over $5,000 for FWC. In the spring of 2020, Grass Roots raised $6,500 for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

CARP Growers President Tristan Strauss said, “Our members are committed to building

sustainable communities through programs that give back and make a positive impact. Grass Roots is a great way to make a difference and invest in what matters most.”

Through the end of 2020, customers at The Farmacy, at 128 W. Mission St., can participate in the program and give a gift to the less fortunate while holiday shopping for local cannabis brands. Upon purchase of a CARP Growers-certified product, 5 % of the purchase price will be automatically donated to Freedom Warming Centers.

— Mitchell White