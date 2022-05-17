Fundraiser to help Ukraine

COURTESY IMAGE

A Santa Barbara benefit will raise funds for aid to Ukraine.



Ukrainian cuisine and arts will be emphasized when “Unite in Solidarity with Ukraine,” a benefit for the nation, takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. May 24 at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara.

The benefit is being hosted by United Women for Ukraine, which is partnering with Goleta-based Direct Relief to provide aid to Ukraine.

This fundraiser has been designed to inspire the community to participate either by attending the event and/or donating. All amounts are welcome, according to a news release.

There will be a wine reception with traditional Ukraine delectables, a short educational program, a piano performance by concert pianist and local Ukrainian resident Mira Kislevitch, along with a Ukrainian art exhibit.

Tickets cost $350 per person. To purchase, go to www.solidaritywithukrainesb. An RSVP is required as space is limited.

More than 93% of proceeds will go to Direct Relief, which has earmarked these funds for Ukraine.

Of the $350 ticket price, $327 is tax deductible. Sponsorships are available.

— Dave Mason