Fundraiser to help Ukraine

Ukrainian cuisine and arts will be emphasized when “Unite in Solidarity with Ukraine,” a benefit for the nation, takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. May 24 at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara.
The benefit is being hosted by United Women for Ukraine, which is partnering with Goleta-based Direct Relief to provide aid to Ukraine.
This fundraiser has been designed to inspire the community to participate either by attending the event and/or donating. All amounts are welcome, according to a news release.
There will be a wine reception with traditional Ukraine delectables, a short educational program, a piano performance by concert pianist and local Ukrainian resident Mira Kislevitch, along with a Ukrainian art exhibit.
Tickets cost $350 per person. To purchase, go to www.solidaritywithukrainesb. An RSVP is required as space is limited.
More than 93% of proceeds will go to Direct Relief, which has earmarked these funds for Ukraine.
Of the $350 ticket price, $327 is tax deductible. Sponsorships are available.
— Dave Mason