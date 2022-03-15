Fundraising exceeds goal

Business raises three times its expectation for aid for Ukraine

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

“The outpouring from the community was phenomenal,” said Gary Simpson, owner and president of the Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center, about a drive that raised far more than expected for Ukrainians.

The Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center has far surpassed its $5,000 goal for aid for Ukraine.

The business raised more than three times that for Goleta-based Direct Relief’s humanitarian efforts during the Russian invasion.

The total raised by roundups on purchases and various donations is $15,370, Gary Simpson, the center’s president and owner, told the News-Press Monday.

And the business is matching that, which means $30,740 will go to Direct Relief.

“We are super grateful to the community who stepped up and went way above and beyond. The outpouring from the community was phenomenal,” said Mr. Simpson.

The $15,370 includes $10,955 in check donations from the community and $4,414 in donations made at the center’s registers.

There were more than 6,000 contributions from roundups on purchases and other donations, Mr. Simpson said.

The success in donations reflects the spirit of giving throughout the community. First Ukrainian Evangelical Baptist Church of Santa Barbara recently reported it raised more than $7,000 for aid to Ukranians migrating from eastern Ukraine to western Ukraine

On Monday, negotiations took place via a video link between Russia and Ukraine, a day after Russia’s attacks moved closer to NATO member Poland. Ukrainian officials said 35 Ukrainians were killed and another 134 injured when Russia struck a military base west of Lviv Sunday.

