Funds allocated for transportation improvements

Last week, the California Transportation Commission allocated $491 million to address transportation needs throughout the state.

The investment includes $273 million generated from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 and will repair highways and bridges throughout the state’s growing network of mass transit, bicycle and pedestrian routes.

“These critical investments will help improve California’s transportation infrastructure now and into the future,” Toks Omishakin, Caltrans director, said in a statement. “This includes improving safety and access for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians, and planning for the long-term maintenance of these vital assets.”

The projects approved in Caltrans District 5 include: A $6 million allocation to replace two bridges near the Refugio overcrossing on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County; An $11 million allocation to rehabilitate the Garrapata Creek Bridge on State Route 1 in Monterey County, with the application of an electrochemical chloride extraction and waterproofing of the structure; A $5 million allocation to build a tieback wall, restore the roadway, improve drainage facilities and install permanent erosion control measures on State Route 236 near Boulder Creek in Santa Cruz County; A $4 million allocation to rehabilitate the pavement, repair drainage systems, upgrade the median barrier and guardrail on the 101 north of Boronda Road to north of Crazy Horse Canyon Road near Salinas in Monterey County; And a $2 million allocation to replace the San Lorenzo River Bridge and the Kings Creek Bridge on State Route 9 near Boulder Creek in Santa Cruz Count.

Funding for the projects approved today comes from federal and state gas taxes. To learn more about SB 1 projects in your community,

visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov/.

— Mitchell White