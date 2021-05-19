Funds allocated to improve transportation

The California Transportation Commission at its May meeting allocated more than $924 million for projects to improve critical transportation infrastructure throughout the state.

Nearly half of the investment — $458 million — is from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. Several of the projects approved are local, including:

$100 million to replace the existing pavement, widen the outside shoulders, replace guardrail and upgrade drainage systems on Highway 101 near the South Padaro Lane undercrossing near Summerland in Santa Barbara; $6.4 million to install a contrasting service treatment near the gore point, construct maintenance vehicle pullouts, relocate utilities, modify drainage inlets and install erosion control to reduce maintenance and improve highway worker safety on the 101 near Los Alamos, Orcutt, Santa Maria and Nipomo; and $5.8 million to construct pedestrian ramps and sidewalks to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act at the Butterfly Lane pedestrian undercrossing in Santa Barbara County.

Other approved projects include: $7.6 million to widen and improve the bridge railing of the Castroville Overhead on State Route 156 between the 156 and 183 separation and Castroville Boulevard in Monterey County; and $2.4 million to construct a wildlife undercrossing on Highway 17 near Laurel Road near Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz County.

In addition, Caltrans also reported to the CTC on recent emergency and safety projects, including $13 million to rebuild 150 feet of State Route 1 at Rat Creek in Monterey County following a January mudslide. Caltrans completed this emergency repair project nearly two months ahead of its target date, reopening the highway to traffic on April 23.

SB 1 funding provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other state transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.

— Mitchell White