Fur-midable candidate

Local tuxedo kitty announces run for mayor of Carpinteria

COURTESY PHOTO

Juno the Klepto Kat recently announced her “catpaign” for honorary mayor of Carpinteria.

Juno the Klepto Kat recently announced her “catpaign” for honorary mayor of Carpinteria, and working to clean up the city is her top priority.

The 5-year-old tuxedo kitty, born on Cinco de Mayo, was a rescue from Los Angeles, and her owner, Connie Geston, said she noticed Juno’s restlessness from the minute she adopted her.

Starting last year, random items began appearing in Ms. Geston’s yard in Carpinteria, and she thought the neighbor kids were just throwing things on it.

Little did she know, her rescue was a klepto-cat.

To date, the cat has collected more than 550 items and consistently brought them to her owners for recognition.

Worthy items of Juno’s collection include socks, a scrap of astro turf, gardening gloves, cleaning rags, a multi-colored stuffed llama, balls, toys, succulents and many more.

“The month of September was her biggest month,” Ms. Geston told the News-Press. “She brought home, I think, 98 things.”

While Juno’s owner returns the majority of the items to the neighbors her cat stole from, she keeps a display rack of the items no one wants anymore.

Ms. Geston even started a Juno Succulent Garden.

COURTESY PHOTO

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS At left, Juno poses in front of her collection. At right, Juno’s owner, Connie Geston, has kept track of the number of items Juno has brought back to their home in Carpinteria, and her total number is more than 550. Ms. Geston also serves as Juno’s press secretary.

“When she brings things home, she meows really loud to let you know she’s bringing you something,” Ms. Geston said. “We call it the drag, drop and flop. She drags it home, she drops it, and she flops right in front of it, very proudly.”

Juno is already an honorary ambassador for Carpinteria Beautiful, whose mission is to promote, preserve and enhance the natural beauty of the city. The cat volunteers once a week and takes to the streets of Carpinteria in a fluorescent vest to pick up litter in the community.

“Trash day is her favorite day of the week,” Ms. Geston said.

While Juno typically gathers trash, she still goes for “cat stuff.” She loves lizards, birds and trying to catch moles in her owner’s backyard.

“The reason why we decided to run for honorary mayor is because with all the stuff that’s been going on in the whole community and having to stay in, we thought it would be fun to get the community involved by cleaning up,” said Ms. Geston, who doubles as Juno’s press secretary. “We don’t want to take away from any of the candidates running. She can’t legally run because she’s not 18, she’s not a registered voter, and she’s a cat.”

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

5.jpgConnie Geston is Juno’s owner, and said, “We don’t want to take away from any of the candidates running. She can’t legally run because she’s not 18, she’s not a registered voter, and she’s a cat.”

However, this hasn’t stopped the determined klepto-cat from doing her civic duty as a Carpinteria resident. Juno and her owner have begun handing out buttons, window posters and yard signs.

In addition, the tuxedo kitty is pretty used to press coverage, holding the “America’s Favorite Pet” title for four weeks, just dropping to second place last week.

While her name won’t be on the ballot this Election Day, Juno the Klepto Kat hopes to raise awareness for cleaning up Carpinteria and the environment as a whole.

To learn more about her campaign goals and experience as a public figure, visit her Facebook page at facebook.com/junothekleptokat.

TUNE IN Juno the Klepto Kat will be featured on “AnimalZone” this Saturday. News-Press Co-Publisher Arthur Von Wiesenberger, who produces and hosts the show, interviews Connie Geston during the episode airing at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Santa Barbara on Channel 4. Episodes also air in Santa Barbara at 7:30 p.m. Sundays on Channel 17, 9:30 p.m. Sundays on Channel 71, 10 a.m. Wednesdays on Channel 71 and 1 p.m. Wednesdays on Channel 17.

