Future Panthers gather at Pioneer Valley High School

Incoming Pioneer Valley High School freshmen and their parents received a glimpse of student life during “Future Panther Night” on May 4.

The Santa Maria event, organized by the PV Student Council, is designed to highlight academic, club, athletic and other student opportunities. The crowd also enjoyed student performances by the band, members of the play “Grease,and the color guard and cheer team.

More than 500 future Panthers and their parents showed up, according to Lisa Walters, PV activity director.

“My experience in Panther Night was great!” said Howard Sardina, one of the students. “I was helping with the AVID booth, guiding future Panthers with the opportunity to join AVID and the process they are in with interviews and applications. I enjoyed this event because it enabled me to interact and introduce myself to new Panthers and help them with their wants and desires for their future at Pioneer Valley! Overall, it was a fun night for both the volunteers and our bright and upcoming future Panthers!”

“My experience with ‘Future Panther Night’ was amazing. It was so good to see so many future Panthers so interested in all the clubs and sports we offer,” said another student, Melizabeth Peinado “I was helping the girls wrestling. Girls wrestling is one of the best growing sports out there, especially at PVHS. This season, we had a banner hung up at the school gym for winning CCAA Wrestling League. I felt overall it was a great turn out.”

“ ‘Future Panther Night’ is an excellent opportunity to showcase the many clubs, activities, sports teams and organizations that Pioneer Valley has to offer,” said Shanda Herrera, Pioneer Valley principal.

