GABRIELSON, Glenda Claire

On June 27, 2022, Glenda Claire Gabrielson died peacefully in her sleep. She was 76 years old. She was born in Mankato, Minnesota, on January 28, 1946, to Roy and Marjorie Snyder and had one brother. In 1951, the family moved to Santa Barbara, where they owned and managed motels, including the De Anza Motel in Montecito. After graduating from Bishop Diego Garcia High School in 1963, Glenda earned a B.A. in Sociology from San Jose State University. In 1982, she married Mike Gabrielson, and the couple eventually settled in Monterey, California. That same year, they started Semaphore Corporation, a software company supporting the shipping industry.

For the last thirty years, Glenda suffered from Chronic Fatigue Immune Dysfunction Syndrome (CFIDS), and, for the last four years, she battled cancer. She met these extraordinary challenges with deep reserves of optimism and faith and with the unshakable support and devotion of her husband, as well as love and support from her wider family and religious community.

Survived by her husband, Mike Gabrielson; brother, David Snyder and wife Joanna Snyder; sister-in-law Linda Gabrielson, husband Hans-Martin Maurer, and daughter Madeleine Maurer; niece Pamela Snyder and husband Warren Leggett; nephew Matthew Snyder and wife Karla Galdamez; and niece Carey Snyder, husband Mark Barsamian, and son Zachary Barsamian. All who knew her will dearly miss her, but we take heart in the memory of her boundless love, kindness, and resiliency.