Galanin appearance rescheduled

UCSB Arts & Lectures announces that indigenous multimedia artist Nicholas Galanin has postponed his April 19 Santa Barbara appearance.

The event has been rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. May 31 at the university’s Campbell Hall. Patrons who registered for tickets to this free event can keep their original tickets for admission on the new date.

Mr. Galanin’s appearance is part of Arts & Lectures’ Justice for All programming initiative. The next Justice for All event is the public art projection “Woman. Life. Freedom” from 8 to 11 p.m. May 9 outside the Art, Design & Architecture Museum at UCSB.

—- Marilyn McMahon