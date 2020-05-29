Galaxy player treats Dignity Health Care staff to lunch

Julian Araujo, a Los Angeles Galaxy player who graduated from Lompoc High School, recently treated Dignity Health Urgent Care staff in Lompoc to lunch.

“When my Dad went through cancer treatments recently, the community of Lompoc reached out to my family in many ways and helped us through the tough times,” Mr. Araujo said in a news release. “I’ve always wanted to give back, so this is a small treat to say thanks to health care workers in my hometown.”

Mr. Araujo was not able to be there when the food was delivered May 22 to the urgent care staff in Lompoc. He is in Los Angeles training with the team, but his mom helped him to coordinate the lunch delivery.

Polly Baldwin, a clinic supervisor at Dignity Health Urgent Care in Lompoc, said, “The providers and staff are very thankful to Julian for his generous and thoughtful act of human kindness.”