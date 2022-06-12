Gallagher and Ager named Freshman All-Americans

Collegiate Baseball announced its 2022 Freshman All-American Team on Wednesday morning, naming Ryan Gallagher and Matt Ager of UCSB Baseball to its ranks. This is the third-straight season that multiple Gauchos have taken home the rookie honors.

Gallagher, the 2022 Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year, was incredible in his first season with the Gauchos, taking over as the Sunday starter for UCSB. Leading the weekend rotation with a 3.00 ERA and an impeccable 8-0 record during the regular season, Gallagher continued to show poise on the bump throughout the season. He ranked top-10 in the conference in wins, ERA, innings pitched, runs and earned runs. This feat was enough to earn him a Second Team All-Conference nod as well.

Freshman righty Matt Ager was named Second Team All-Conference in his first collegiate season and was one of the most reliable relievers for UCSB this season. He led the Gauchos with a 2.92 ERA in 37 innings pitched during the regular season and only allowed 12 earned runs in 23 appearances while striking out 41. He also ranked seventh in the Big West with five saves.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

