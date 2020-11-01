Gallardo supporter

Veronica Gallardo is an outstanding member of the Santa Barbara Community College District Board of Trustees.

Thoughtful and committed to improved opportunities for students, she merits another term.

Veronica Gallardo is fiscally responsible and believes that City College’s primary mission is to educate local students. As the parent of two children who participate in SBCC programs and as a teacher in local schools, she has a background in local education that is of great value to City College.

Santa Barbara City College is one of the gems of our community. Who has not been influenced by it directly or through a family member?

Veronica Gallardo will work hard to see that funds are prioritized for programs that benefit students. She is a graduate of both SBCC and UCSB and is committed to maintaining City College programs to the greatest extent possible in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

This Tuesday, the choice could not be more clear: Re-elect Veronica Gallardo to the SBCC Board of Trustees!

David Brandt

Santa Barbara