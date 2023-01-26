Gallego announces run for Sinema’s U.S. Senate seat

COURTESY PHOTOS

Rep. Ruben Gallego

By CAMERON ARCAND

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square)- Congressman Ruben Gallego launched his campaign for United States Senate on Monday.

The Phoenix Democrat posted a video to Twitter explaining his decision to seek the Democratic nomination for the position in 2024.

“Growing up poor, the only thing I really had was the American dream. An opportunity. It’s the one thing we give every no matter where they’re born in life. It was actually something to believe in and to fight for,” Rep. Gallego said in the video launch.

“I’m sorry that politicians have let you down, but I’m going to change that,” he later added.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

Rep. Gallego represents Arizona’s Third Congressional District, which covers parts of Phoenix and Glendale. He won his 2022 midterm race with 77% of the vote.

He will likely be a leading contender in the race, in which the rest of the field is unclear. Congressman Greg Stanton was also floated as a contender for the primary, but he said last week that he would not run.

Independent Kyrsten Sinema currently holds the Senate seat, but it’s unclear if she’ll pursue a second term after deciding to leave the Democratic Party in December. If she decides to seek re-election, it will pave the way for a three-way race.

On the Republican side, no major candidate has officially announced their campaign yet.