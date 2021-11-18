GALLEGO, Dolores

Dolores Gallego passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 with the comfort of her loving daughter Denise Pendergast by her side. Dolores Garcia was born July 17, 1935 in Brawley, CA. Dolores grew up surrounded by many family and friends including her sisters Cecilia “Sunny,” Jeannie and her brothers Nick, Sal and Art. She married Gene “Vito” Gallego who treated her like a queen and they lived a very happy, loving life together. They had two daughters, Christina and Denise, but also cared for other family members whenever the need arose. They were a very close-knit family.

Dolores eventually moved to Santa Barbara, CA, to join her daughters and their young families. She and Christina started a home day care and cared for many children. Dolores was bilingual and was always eager to help the children learn Spanish. Dolores would often dance and sing “Circle of Love” to all the children in her home.

Dolores was an avid reader, movie goer, and fan of her novellas on television. She kept up with new technologies and was able to stay in touch with her loved ones. She was also keen on pop culture and could make references that surprised her grandchildren. She loved a wide variety of foods and we would on occasion get to enjoy her cooking. Her tamales, taquitos, and fideo were some of the best around. Her sweet tooth was satisfied by the plethora of baked goods that Vito would always keep on hand. She also enjoyed knitting and would often make clothing and blankets for her loved ones.

Dolores will be remembered for her wit, her intelligence, and her love. She will be missed by all who knew her. Services will be held Sunday, December 5th at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave, Santa Barbara, CA at 2 pm.