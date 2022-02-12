Gallery to host ‘Summer in Winter’





COURTESY IMAGES

At left, Randall David Tipton’s oil, “Summer Field.” Center, Marcia Burtt’s acrylic, “Arrival.” At right, Anne Ward’s gouache work, “Sunflowers.”

SANTA BARBARA — The Marcia Burtt Gallery is hosting its annual “Summer In Winter” exhibit through April 10.

The art in the exhibit, which went on display Friday, is designed to evoke the textures and warmth of short and long summer journeys, from day trips to passport destinations.

The through-line in the exhibit’s paintings and photos is a sense of place, according to a news release.

Works vary from Randall David Tipton’s “Summerfield” to Marcia Burtt’s “Arrival” and Anne Ward’s “Sunflowers.”

The gallery is open 1-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at the gallery, 517 Laguna St., Santa Barbara.

For more information, call the gallery at 805-962-5588 or go to artlacuna.com.

— Katherine Zehnder