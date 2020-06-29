Gallo name president, CEO of Community Foundation of Louisville

The Community Foundationof Louisville announced former Santa Barbara Foundation CEO Ronald Gallo will be it’s new president and CEO effective July 20.

“We are more rooted than ever in our commitment to social justice, to break barriers and to make equity a cornerstone of everything we do,” CFL Board Chair Stephanie Smith said in a statement. “The Community Foundation is focused on promoting a broader awareness of how philanthropy can offer leadership and support to address our city’s critical needs. With Ron’s long history of building community through a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, Ron has the essential qualifications and expertise to make the Community Foundation a stronger, more agile organization to create lasting impact.”

Mr. Gallo stepped down from his position at the Santa Barbara Foundation in November of 2019 after 11 years as the president and CEO of the oldest major philanthropy group in Santa Barbara. It is the largest community foundation on the Central Coast, and under his leadership, more than doubled its assets, reaching $550 million. Mr. Gallo broadened the foundation’s work in areas of health and mental health, food systems and issues facing working families.

“Ron is by nature an inclusive person and always seeks to incorporate – in his life and work – the diverse experiences and voices of others. That is what has made him successful at creating meaningful partnerships, building the foundation’s assets and addressing the difficult issues that confront all communities,” said James Morouse, former Board Chair at the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Mr. Gallo, who succeeds 10-year CFL President and CEO Susan Barry, is described by CFL as “a visionary in nonprofit leadership with more than 30 years of experience in private, corporate, family and community foundations.”

Mr. Gallo was chosen by the CFL Board following a nine-month search committee process involving CFL board members and community leaders.

“I am excited and humbled by this opportunity to lead the Community Foundation of Louisville, especially during these challenging times,” Mr. Gallo said in a statement. “Louisville needs CFL to help build a truly inclusive and resilient community. Being at the intersection of ideas and philanthropic capital, CFL is uniquely positioned as a catalyst to do so. It is my fervent desire and responsibility to honor the excellence and integrity of CFL’s past, and continue its first-rate donor relationships and meaningful community partnerships, all while elevating and working to realize the community’s ambition to be the best it can be for all of its residents.”

Matt Bacon will continue as interim CEO for CFL, a position he has held since Ms. Barry’s departure, until Mr. Gallo takes the helm July 20.

Mr. Gallo was succeeded as CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation by Jackie Carrera, who assumed the position April 29.

email: cwhittle@newspress.com