GAMBETTA, Jacqueline Ross

1935 – 2021

Jackie Gambetta, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 25, in the comfort of her home. She is survived by her son Mark Gambetta (Kim), daughter Sharon Brown (Mike), grandchildren Megan, Evan, Grace Gambetta, Paige and Abby Brown, sister Betty Colwell (Tom). A second generation Santa Barbaran, Jackie was born January 9, 1935, to Sheriff John Ross and Lydia (Scudelari) Ross. Jackie graduated from Santa Barbara Catholic High School in 1952 and married Frank Gambetta, her high school sweetheart, on September 17, 1955. Frank and Jackie were married 63 years until his passing in 2018.

Jackie worked part time while the kids were in school; weekends were spent either at the motocross track or at Lake Nacimiento. Some of her fondest memories were spending time on the lake with family and friends. Grandma Cutie (as her grandkids called her) was a true gem. She loved nothing more than spending time with her grandkids. Always with a smile on her face, Jackie was quick with a one liner and never passed up a chance for an adventure. In her later years she enjoyed playing golf and bridge where she met lifelong friends. Jackie and Frank enjoyed cruising the world together, having embarked on over 25 cruises. Her favorite part was when they would sail away and play “What a Wonderful World.”

If there ever comes a day

When we can’t be together

Keep me in your heart

I’ll stay there forever

The family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers, Silvia, Nancy and Sonia and her physical therapist Anna Maria.

Graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 11:00 am immediately followed by a celebration of life for family and friends.