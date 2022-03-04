GAMBLIN, Anthony Quinn

Anthony Quinn Gamblin, 58, of Santa Maria, California, completed his journey in this life on February 25th. He was visiting his beloved best friend and eldest brother at his home in Wyoming laughing together about old times while making new memories. As he was getting ready for their racquetball tournament he peacefully passed from our dimension into his long-awaited eternal destiny.

Anthony served six years in the United States Air Force as an A10 aircraft engineer. Upon leaving the service, he worked for Hughes aircraft as a Senior Level Technician. He worked at a packaging plant manager in Colorado and Visalia. He then moved on to run his own business, Proactive Services, before working at his final position in Santa Barbara County as a Communications RF Engineer Supervisor. He worked with the county for twenty-seven years as a technician and project manager. He oversaw large scale communications projects which created a safer county for law enforcement and emergency personnel. He also earned a Master’s in Management in Leadership graduating Summa Cum Laude and earned his

FCC license.

Anthony’s work ethic flowed out of his passionate heart of love for His Lord Jesus Christ, his family and his community. He left a legacy of caring for those that knew and loved him that will forever live on in their minds and hearts. He was the constant rock that his family and friends leaned on. He believed each day was a gift from God and that each person was a book to read and understand. His favorite pastime was quality time spent with those close to him in activities such as hiking and fishing with his children. His favorite sport was racquetball which gave him peace and clarity of the mind. He hated soccer. The book of his life will be cherished by those closest to him as a source of comfort, strength, wisdom and laughter. He has left behind a spiritual compass, that we will cherish and rely on to guide us in the coming days, weeks, months and years to our eternal destiny where we anticipate his loving embrace.

He is eternally loved and survived by his wife, Alia Gamblin, and his four children, Cecilia Allin, David Gamblin, Jonathan Gamblin, and Holly Gamblin. He also leaves behind his mother, Ester Gamblin, and his three siblings Thom Gamblin, Ladonna Benedict, and Tina Tunzi.

Funeral services will be held at Place of Grace, 816 North C Street in Lompoc, California on Saturday, March 5th at 9am.