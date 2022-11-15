Game Day for artists

COURTESY IMAGE

This work is by Diego Melgoza Oceguera, a UCSB student working on a master’s of fine arts.

Fourteen UCSB master’s of fine arts students will present their works during a “Game Day” open studios event Friday at UCSB’s Harder Stadium.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to the final buzzer under the stadium’s bleachers. The artists will show where they create their art and what they’re working on.

The studio tours are free.

The artists include Panteha Abareshi, Kevin Clancy, Maja Skjoth Hegelund, Dannah Mari Hidalgo, Matthew Johnson, Dani Kwan, Diego Melgoza Oceguera, Hope Okere, Johnny Onionseed, Katie Parker, Lyra Purugganan, Mariana Rodela, Kate Saubestre and Lela Shahrzad.

“Expect to see varied practices and open doors and portals into our different worlds and practices,” said Mr. Clancy, who will complete his MFA in 2023.

“We’re all making art with different materials and histories, and different ideals,” he said in a news release. “Each studio that someone walks into will be another world.”

— Dave Mason