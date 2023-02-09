Gang associate sentenced for first-degree murder

Igor Ortiz pleads guilty to killing Santa Alberto Torres

A Westside gang associate was sentenced Wednesday to more than two decades behind bars for the June 2019 stabbing death of a Santa Barbara man just yards from his residence after the victim walked there following his shift at a downtown restaurant.

Igor Ortiz pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Santa Alberto Torres. He also admitted he committed the murder as part of his association with a street gang, former District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced on Dec. 28.

“(Mr.) Ortiz was sentenced just before noon today to 25 years to life,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Tate McAllister told the News-Press on Wednesday.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Mr. Ortiz admitted that he used a knife in the commission of the murder and committed the premeditated murder in association with members of the Westside criminal street gang for the benefit of the Westside gang.

Prosecutors said the murder occurred during the early morning hours of June 1, 2019 after Mr. Torres walked home to his residence on the 1300 block of Cacique Street after finishing his restaurant shift. He was attacked by Mr. Ortiz and an accomplice outside his home.

During the attack, Mr. Ortiz and his accomplice repeatedly stabbed Mr. Torres, killing him, the District Attorney’s Office said.

