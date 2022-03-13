GANTZ, Blanche (Ratner)

aka “Mrs. Dance”

Blanche passed away peacefully on February 19, 2022, in Santa Barbara, just three months before her 101st birthday. She lived a full, high-energy life filled with love and joy from family, friends, music, and dance. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she spent her childhood years singing and dancing in the Catskills. At age 9 her family moved to Detroit where she became a professional tap dancer. Her passion for dance was re-ignited when asked to start a dance program for the Oak Park, MI, schools. News spread to neighboring suburbs and she was soon teaching thousands of children over the next 30 years. She retired to Florida and found herself teaching seniors. She and husband, Harry, moved to Santa Barbara 16 years ago to be near their daughter. Following Harry’s death, Blanche enjoyed nine years at Vista del Monte where she received wonderful, compassionate care, especially during her last few years.

Blanche was predeceased by her husband Harry Gantz, sister Mollie Nucian, and parents Nathan and Becky Ratner. She is survived by her daughter Joan Rosenberg-Dent and Thomas L. Dent (Santa Barbara), daughter Linda Amoore (Tasmania), five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Contributions can be made in her honor to Vista del Monte/Front Porch Communities Foundation, 3775 Modoc Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93105 (www.frontporch.net/philanthropy). Burial followed a private ceremony in Detroit, MI.