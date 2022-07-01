GARCIA, Angelina Rossi

After a lengthy illness with Dementia, with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of our sweet loving Mother, Angelina Rossi Garcia, at her home in Carpinteria, with her beloved family at her side. She was guided by her Angels to our Lord on June 18, 2022.

Angelina was born on March 17, 1930 in Santa Barbara. She was a descendent of an Italian immigrant father, Michele Rossi and Spanish Californio mother Carmelita Pico. Her indigenous ancestry of Chumash culture is traced through the Pico and Romero families. She was a descending relative to Solomon Pico, whom the story of Zorro was based upon. She was selected to participate in the Santa Barbara Fiesta Parade with her Grand Children representing the Pico Family.

With hard work ethics, her occupations varied from working at assembling and inspecting optical lenses at Infrared to inspecting medical histoset kits for cancer diagnosis at Johnson and Johnson, until retirement.

During her early onset with illness, Angelina was able to travel to Italy with her sons, Don and Tony to meet and visit with family relatives and having the opportunity to visit her father’s homestead and birthplace village in Osiglia, Genoa, Italy. It was the trip of her dreams.

Because of her multi cultural influences, Angelina was a prolific cook of Italian, Spanish, Californian, Mexican and other types of cultural dishes and recipes. Tasty deserts and pastry recipes were included. We all looked forward to favorite dishes ranging from her famous Italian turkey spinach and oyster dressing to homemade tamales. and poto salad. Included was rich tasty salsas,and much more. Angelina was known for her various types of salads, but especially for her authentic Italian red wine vinegar salad dressing. Everything she made was so delicious and impacted everyone’s taste buds. She was twice winner of the “Best Guacamole Contest” 2004, 2006 at the annual “Avocado Festival”. She was featured one year on the “Travel Channel Network” which filmed on location in Carpinteria.

Residing in Old Town Carpinteria, for over 70 years, Angelina was an active member of St. Joseph Church, donating her time and energy to help make delicious enchiladas and donating cakes and pastries for the annual St. Joseph’s Festival. She also participated in other fund raising events for the church. As well, she contributed to the Carpinteria Boys Club enchilada fund raising dinners. For many years she helped run the non – profit American GI Forum taco booth during Santa Barbara Fiestas to help raise funds to award academic scholarships to students.

As a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and aunt to her immediate family, Angelina opened her heart to everyone. In giving she shared her love, compassion and empathy towards others. Most of all, her friendly contagious smile was warm to all.

Angelina was predeceased by her husband Laurence Garcia, Father Michele Rossi and Mother Carmelita Pico Valencia. Brothers: Ernest Gutierrez, William Rossi. She is survived by two sons: Dr. Don Garcia (Lisa) Tony Garcia and a daughter, Patricia Garcia. Grand children Johnathon, Donica and Donte. Also, she is survived by her sister Celestina Mitchell.

Thank you to all family members and local community friends who offered assistance in any manner or form for the caregiving of our beloved mother, Angelina. In appreciation to Dr. Messerlian and Dr. Engstrom of Sansum Clinic and the Santa Barbara VNA for their services and support.

We Love You Mom and will keep you in our Hearts forever.

Your Beloved Family

Visitation will be at 10:30 am, followed by the funeral mass at 11;30 am at St. Joseph’s Church on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Interment will take place at Carpinteria Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.