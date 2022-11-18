Garcia Dance Studio to celebrate 25th anniversary

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the public to a Business After Hours Chamber Mixer to celebrate Garcia Dance Studio’s 25th anniversary.

The mixer will take place at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at the studio, 1006 N. H St., Lompoc.

Garcia Dance Studio strives to provide an inexpensive way to learn dance for all ages, abilities and incomes. Dance styles taught at the studio include flamenco, salsa and Spanish classical.

Owner Laura Garcia said the best feeling comes from watching her students’ progress in the art of dance and the community outreach that brings her studio dance performances to all walks of life.

For more information, call the Lompoc Valley Chamber at 805-736-4567.

— Dave Mason