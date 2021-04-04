GARCIA, Faustino C.

Faustino C. Garcia Sr. of Lompoc, CA passed away on March 1st, 2021 at the age of 94. “Tino” was born in Douglas, Arizona on December 14, 1926. The seventh of nine children born to Carlota Remedio Syne Camargo Garcia and Gregorio Garcia.

Tino was raised in Santa Barbara and attended Lincoln School, SB Junior High, and SB High School. He went into the Navy at 17 and was proud of his service in World War II. He was stationed in Hawaii and was on a ship to Okinawa when an announcement came over the PA system that the war had ended. He said that was one of the happiest days of his life! Tino loved listening to big band music and attending many dances in his youth at the National Guard Armory in Santa Barbara. Tino became a skilled carpenter for over 30 years. After retirement he continued to build and was always there to help his kids complete business and family projects.

Tino was the remaining sibling in his family, and we know there was a great celebration upon reuniting with his parents and all his siblings once again. Tino is survived by his six children: Tino Garcia Jr., Tina Vasquez, Annette Muñoz (Raul), Debbie Wade (Ken), Laura Garcia, Vickie Martinez (Luis) and 17 grand/great-grandchildren.

Dad we love you and miss you, but we know we will see you again.