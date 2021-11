VENTURA — The Ventura Botanical Gardens is offering free admission on Thursday.

The gardens are at 567 Poli St. They’re behind Ventura City Hall.

Dogs are welcome so long as they are on leashes. And visitors are invited to stop by the courtyard garden shop to browse our plants and pottery or ask about plant sponsorships.

For more information, go to venturabotanicalgardens.com.

— Katherine Zehnder