GARDNER, Buckley Wayne

Buckley Wayne Gardner, age 70, beloved son of Wayne and Gerry Gardner (deceased), brother of Jody Sue Bunch and Lori Ann Roper, died March 13th, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. He was born in Lynwood, California on October 9th, 1951. A longterm resident of Santa Barbara, Calif. Buck was a mental health therapist at Phoenix of Santa Barbara and Mountain House for over 30 years. He served his community and clients with the deepest compassion and respect. He was well loved and respected by his colleagues. Buck was a lifelong lover of nature and spent many afternoons hiking the beautiful trails of Santa Barbara’s hills and taking beach walks with family or friends. He was well known for his big heart for people, especially children.

He would usually be found sitting at the kids’ table and was actively involved in the lives of his nieces Sarah Doughty and Megan Rhebeck. One of Buck’s greatest loves was music. He had an extensive knowledge of all genres and an uncanny ability to pick out a tune on the piano. He was known to break out into song several times a day and was a regular at local karaoke bars. Buck’s light shone brightly. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held in Santa Barbara on April 23rd at Manning Park, Area 6 from noon Ð 3:00. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Doctors Without Borders.