Gardner named director of basketball operations

Rhema Gardner

SANTA BARBARA — The UCSB women’s basketball team has hired former UCLA Bruin Rhema Gardner as its new director of basketball operations.

“We’re thrilled to have Rhema join our program,” Head Coach Bonnie Hendrickson said. “She brings tremendous energy and people skills, and she relates well; all the things you’d want in that position.”

In the year prior to joining the Gauchos’ staff, Gardner was the director of basketball operations at Montana State. Before that, she also served a 2015-16 stint as an assistant coach with Cal Poly Pomona and gained experience in the corporate world with the activewear brand Carbon38.

As a student-athlete at UCLA, Gardner appeared in 78 games from 2010-14, sitting out the entire 2012-13 year due to injury. She became an undergraduate assistant for the Bruins in 2014-15 and graduated that same year with a degree in sociology.

Gardner hails from Upland and graduated from Ayala High School in Chino Hills.

— Michael Jorgenson, UCSB sports writer