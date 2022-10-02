GARNER, Agnes Lee

Agnes Garner, 92, died peacefully September 9th, 2022. Born August 27th, 1930 in DeQueen, Arkansas. Growing up in a rural depression-era community, the simple joys of home, family and friends were deeply instilled in her. She always had a good story, food and laughter to share.
Agnes is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, Robert Garner; parents Edward and Edith Smith; sisters Irene White and Pauline Everett; and brother Warren Smith.
Her love and laughter are greatly missed, she is survived by her sons Scott, Brad (Chris), Tim (Karen) and grandchildren, Nick and Kelsey.
