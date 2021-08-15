GARNER, Robert “Bob”

Robert “Bob” Garner, 92, was born Jan. 19, 1929 in Payette, Id. and passed away July 29, 2021. He joined his “younger” twin brother “Billy,” older brother Dale, his mother Virgie and his beloved uncles Sterling and Otis. His passing was just short of the 70th anniversary of his marriage to Agnes, “the love of his life,” on Aug. 11, 1951.

Bob grew up in rural western Idaho, raised with the help and example of a humble, hard-working family on his mother’s side. He joined the United States Army before turning 18, served in Korea, and returned to better himself in pursuit of an education. After marrying Agnes and the birth of two sons, he completed a degree at Oregon Institute of Technology. In 1957, he set out on his career as a land surveyor in Santa Barbara, California. Once blessed with a third son, he began a successful business, Garner Land Surveying. Bob was involved in much of the modern development of Santa Barbara and Goleta, mapping and performing layout construction for the University, subdivisions and other projects throughout the county.

Loved by his family, friends and many peers, Bob set an example of love and support for so many. He is survived by his wife, Agnes, sons, Scott, Brad (Chris) and Tim (Karen) and 2 grandchildren, Nick and Kelsey. We are left with many cherished memories of his sweet, eager-to-help, generous nature. No memorial services are planned at this time, but donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation or a charity of your choice.