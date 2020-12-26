GARTEN, Lynn Whitney

Lynn Whitney Garten, 87, of Santa Barbara, passed away suddenly in his home on December 18, 2020. Lynn is survived by 4 children, 4 grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Lynn was born in Santa Monica and grew up in the San Diego area. As a boy he developed a love for costal California that would bring him back no matter how far he ventured. Lynn lived in Santa Barbara for the last 47 years.

Lynn traveled the world in the military serving tours in Korea and Vietnam. His command experience led to his final post as Army Electronic Warfare Representative to NATO under the supervision of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He served a total of 21 years in the U.S. Army and retired as a Lt. Colonel. After his military service, Lynn joined Raytheon in Goleta as a Project Manager for 22 years before retiring.

Since retiring in the mid 1990s, Lynn developed a love for golf. As a member of the Montecito Country club for 40 years, he belonged to several golf groups that played at various club courses. Dad didn’t golf in the past couple years, but he did well on the 19th hole! He enjoyed life and was fun to be around. We will miss him greatly.

There will be no services due to the Covid-19 risks of public gathering. Immediate family will meet at a later date to spread his ashes at sea.

Special thanks to Senior Planning Services and Heritage House for the wonderful care they gave Dad these past few years. We appreciate you for the loving support and care that you gave.