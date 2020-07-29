GARTRELL, Nan Surges Weyler

Nan Surges Weyler Gartrell passed away at her home in Santa Barbara on July 27, 2020. Nan was best defined by her passion for helping others, artistic talent, and love for those around her.

She was born April 11, 1929 in Santa Barbara to Herbert Earhart and Rebecca Lucile (Bergen) Weyler. She resided in Santa Barbara her entire life, always making new friends along the way. She attended Santa Barbara Girls School, Peabody, La Cumbre Jr. High, and graduated Santa Barbara High School. She worked for several years at I Magnin until she married her high school sweetheart, Gregory Gartrell, in 1948. They had three children, Nanette, Gregory Jr. and Yvonne, all raised in Santa Barbara. Nan worked as a bookkeeper after the children were grown. When Greg Sr. started County Lumber Company, she opened a bookkeeping service for local doctors and lawyers.

Nan did volunteer work most of her adult life. Starting at the County Geriatrics Hospital, she also volunteered at the Well Baby Clinic and later at local schools teaching art to kindergarten students and first graders. She served on the Luria Library Board at City College. She loved murder mysteries, quirky art and sculptures, and was the chess champion of the family. She was a skilled watercolorist and displayed work at local galleries. Nan’s favorite accomplishments were designing and building her last home and writing a children’s book, Little Raindrop. She was especially grateful to Rose, who became her caregiver and a best friend, and to Dennis Baker, MD, and Hospice Care Manager Laura Guerrero for their compassionate support.

Nan was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Rebecca Sheuerman and Virginia Porter, husband, Gregory Gartrell, and daughter, Yvonne. She is survived by her brother Jack Weyler of Houston Texas, daughter Nanette Gartrell MD (Diane Mosbacher, PhD, MD), son Gregory Gartrell PhD (Mary Eichbauer PhD) and grandson Nathan Gartrell (Sarah Gartrell), and great-granddaughter Scarlett Gartrell, her sister-in-law Ann Gartrell, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her two Siamese kitties, Ty and Chi. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Nan’s memory for scholarships at Santa Barbara City College. Please address the contributions to SBCC Foundation, 721 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109. Please note “In Memory of Nan Gartrell” in the memo line.

The above photo was taken in 2009, when Nan was 80 years old.