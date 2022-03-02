GARVEY, James Allen





James “Jim” Allen Garvey, 78 years old, passed away on October 15, 2021, in Coeur d’Alene, ID, after a brief illness. Jim was born in Wauwatosa, WI, to Jane Martin Garvey and Donald R. Garvey. Jim is survived by his wife of 20 years, Shelley Azbell Garvey, his daughter Dr. Donna Garvey Brickner (Jason) and their two children, Will and Cal, daughter Amy Garvey, son Matthew Garvey, his sister Bonnie Garvey Adams, nephew Colonel (retired) Lamar Adams (Jennifer) and their two children, David and Leslie, sister Julie Garvey Corlatan (Dave). Jim was preceded in death by two sons, David and Jeffery, his sister Gloria M. Garvey, and his parents.

Jim graduated from Santa Barbara High School (SBHS) in 1960. Later graduating from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 1965 with a degree in mathematics, Jim followed a family tradition by joining the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC). He proudly served for 7 years including a 1969-70 tour in Vietnam. As a USMC Captain and pilot, he was part of Marine All Weather Attack Squadron 255 and later the 533. The Secretary of the Navy presented him with the Navy Commendation Medal for his courage and valor. Upon returning home from his service, Jim specialized in computer technology and was employed with IBM in North Dallas. He retired to Santa Barbara, later moving to Solvang where he was a proud member of the American Legion Post 160. Jim was a lifelong learner, a voracious reader, a man with a dry sense of humor and generous spirit. Jim has now returned to his beloved Santa Barbara and will be greatly missed by his family, including a large group of cousins, and friends.

A military memorial service for family and friends is planned for 12 noon on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on Channel Drive. In lieu of flowers, consider SBHS Alumni Assn, 700 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103 Attn: Jim Garvey 1960 Perpetual Scholarship.