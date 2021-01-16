Gas, oil sludge removal underway

GOLETA — Work to remove leftover contaminants from the Ellwood Marine Terminal tanks and associated pipelines is underway and could be wrapped up by early next week.

The terminal is located on the University of California’s property just east of the Ellwood Mesa. The facility was formerly part of Venoco, Inc.’s crude oil operation, but has not been used since 2012, according to a news release.

The university has taken the lead to ensure the facility is decommissioned and contaminants are removed. As part of this effort, the tanks will be degassed and pressure washed, with all liquids removed by a vacuum truck. Contaminants will be transported to a permitted disposal or recycling facility offsite.

The cleanup effort also includes degassing a portion of the pipeline leading from the decommissioned tanks. Access to the pipeline will take place at a vault located on city of Goleta property, at the southeastern portion of Ellwood Mesa. The proposed project is permitted by the California Coastal Commission and includes safety controls to prevent spills. The project does not involve any tree or vegetation removal and will not adversely impact any sensitive biological resources, officials said.

“Recent surveys determined no monarch butterflies or nesting birds are in the vicinity of the planned work,” read a city news release. “There will be no grading, excavation, or ground disturbance to degas and remove sludge from the tanks and pipeline.”

Beach access and recreational trails at Ellwood Mesa will remain open during the work.

For more information about this project, contact George Thomson, parks and open space manager for the city, at 805-961-7578 or gthomson@cityofgoleta.org.

— Mitchell White