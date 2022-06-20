Home Local Gas prices are down slightly, but still hovering near record levels
Gas prices are down slightly, but still hovering near record levels

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Current gas proces are shown at, from left, the Fuel Depot at 250 N. Turnpike Rd. in Santa Barbara, the Shell station at 175 N. Turnpike Rd. in Goleta and the Speedway station at 4069 State Street in Santa Barbara on
Sunday. The average price of gas in the U.S. dropped slightly to $4.98 per gallon after having surpassed $5 recently. The average price in California is $6.40 per gallon, while Santa Barbara County is doing slightly
better at $6.34 per gallon.
