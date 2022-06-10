Gas prices continue to soar

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Gas prices continued to rise, hitting yet another record high Thursday. Gas prices have hit record highs for 11 consecutive days including every day this month.

According to AAA, the national average gas price is $4.97, up from the $4.72 record set just a week ago. Only one month ago, the national average price was $4.33. The same time last year, the average price was $3.07, though prices were already on the rise at that time.

California leads the nation with an average price of $6.40 ($6.33 in Santa Barbara County), while several other states are above $5 per gallon or on the verge of crossing that threshold.

“Gas prices across the nation have doubled since Joe Biden took office,” U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., wrote on Twitter. “Hardworking families cannot afford his failed policies.”

Diesel prices also hit a record high Thursday at $5.74.

News-Press Associate Editor Matt Smolensky contributed to this report.