Gas prices drop in Georgia, remain below the national average

By T.A. DEFEO

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — As Georgians hit the road for Independence Day travel, they’ll at least have some relief at the pumps, if not on the thermometer.

In Georgia, the average price per gallon of regular unleaded gas on Monday was $3.20, according to AAA. That is down 9 cents from last month and down $1.13 from last year.

The Peach State’s average gas price remains below the national average of $3.53 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

“Georgia pump prices have fallen about 9 cents per gallon throughout the past two weeks,” Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, said in an announcement. “Low oil prices have enabled gas prices to remain well below year-ago levels. However, strong demand has created some volatility throughout the past month. Even if gas prices rise again soon, Fourth of July road trippers will pay much less at the pump compared to last year.”

On average, Georgia motorists pay $48 to fill a 15-gallon tank with regular gas, and drivers are paying roughly $17 less to fill up than a year ago, AAA said.

According to the association, Savannah ($3.34), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.29) and Augusta-Aiken ($3.22) are the metro markets with the most expensive gas prices, while Warner Robins ($3.10), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.09) and Rome ($3.08) have the cheapest gas.